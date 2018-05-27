Tipp hope to redeem themselves against Cork today

Tipperary’s Senior hurlers will be aiming to make up for last week’s Championship Opener loss when they take on Cork in Semple today.

Michael Ryan’s side sees six changes from the defeat to Limerick as Seamus Callanan, Patrick Maher, Brendan Maher, Sean O’Brien, Michael Cahill and Joe O’Dwyer all come into the side.

Ticket sales for the highly anticipated clash against the Rebls have been brisk and an attendance of up to 25,000 is expected in Thurles for the round 2 game

Fans are urged to get there early and TIpp County Board Chair John Devane said traffic management plans in place: