Tipp head for the double

Tipperary U20’s ran out decisive winners in their All Ireland semi final clash against Wexford in Nowlan Park.

It was tit for tat in the initial moments of the game with Tipp opening the scoreline.

However, an Andrew Ormond goal in the 6th minute would predict how the game would eventually finish.

This was followed quickly with goals from Billy Seymour and Jake Morris with Ormond hitting the back of the net again in the 21st minute of the first half.

Tipperary were in control at half time with the scoreboard reading 4-6 to 1-7

It what proved to be a devastating performance against Wexford the second half saw Seymour score a second goal along with two goals from Jerome Cahill.

At the final whistle Tipp had a 22 point lead finishing 8-16 to 1-15.

They now join the senior team as they go for the double when they face Cork in the All Ireland final in three weeks time.