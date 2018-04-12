Tipp go down to Kerry in the Munster Minor Championship

Tipperary suffered a defeat against Kerry in the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship last evening.

They suffered a fourteen-point defeat at the hands of the Kingdom at Semple Stadium,

Kerry now progress to the semi-finals on May 8th while Tipperary face Limerick on Wednesday, April 18th in the provincial play-offs –

Clare beat Limerick 3-13 to 2-9 in their respective first round game.

Tipp were reduced to 14 in the second half after Kevin Hayes was sent off for a black card offence having received a yellow card earlier in the game.

Speaking to Tipp FM after the game, Tipp boss Matt O’Doherty said he was happy overall with their performance.