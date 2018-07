Tipp Camogie star Cait Devane says the Premier have to dust themselves down and get ready for the challenge at hand.

The Clonoulty Rossmore native was voted player of the month for June after key scored for Tipp in the victories over Meath and Wexford.

This Saturday Tipperary take on Offaly just seven days after the game against Cork and Devane says their focused on the challenge at hand