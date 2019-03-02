Tipp gear up to Cork clash

Tipp footballers take on Cork this evening in Semple Stadium and it has been billed as the most important game so far this season by senior coach Shane Stapleton.

Tipp have been boosted by the news that star player Brian Fox has had his red card from the tie against Armagh overturned.

Elsewhere, Kevin Fahey and Liam Boland replace the injured duo of Paul Maher and Kevin O’Halloran.

Tipp beat Cork in last years league opener, before going down to them in the Munster championship but this game could decide who stays in division 2 next year with both teams currently in the lower half of the division.

Golden Kilfeackle native and Tipp coach Shane Stapleton says despite Tipp having a long injury list, this it is now a must win game

Throw in is at 7 o clock, and we’ll have full live commentary of the game here on Tipp FM in association with Kevin O’Leary Opel, Clonmel.