Tipp GAA Draw promoters praised for their efforts in unique fundraising year

The efforts of promoters and co-ordinators of the Tipperary GAA Draw have been acknowledged.

Despite the restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic the annual event is still going ahead.

However it’s a much changed format with the event now taking place every three weeks from Lár na Pairce in Thurles and broadcast live here on Tipp FM.

Peter Byrne – Chairman of the Tipperary GAA Draws Committee – has paid tribute to the work put in over recent months in what is a vital fundraiser for clubs.

“It was a really difficult year for people. We should have started this draw last May, that’s when it was originally planned for. But obviously when Covid hit the country back in March, we had to make alternative plans. So it was decided to postpone the draw until we could decide when was a safe time to go.

“And we picked the end of September, so over those last couple of weeks before the first draw every promoter and co-ordinator in the county put in tremendous work promoting the draw. A lot of the work this year was done online this year.”