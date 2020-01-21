Tipp GAA championship draws set for next Monday

The eagerly anticipated draws for the Tipperary senior and intermediate hurling and football club championships will take place live on Tipp FM next Monday from 7pm.

The dust has hardly settled on the Borris-Ileigh 2019 campaign and they will be top seeds in the hurling draw.

Commercials will look to defend their senior football title.

The group phase of the respective hurling championships is set to feature four groups of four with the top two teams in each section progressing to the quarter-finals of their respective competition.