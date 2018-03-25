Tipp footballers travel North to take on Cavan

The Premier travel to Kingspan Breffni Park to take on Cavan this afternoon, in what should be the last round robin game of the National Football League.

However, different permutation may mean that last weekend’s game against Down may still need to be played.

Meanwhile, Liam Kearns has been praining his squad ahead of the game – and says there’s more to the team than just Conor Swweney and Michael Quinlivan.

Kearns also singled out John Meagher for praise..

