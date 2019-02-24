Tipp footballers travel north to face Armagh

It’s hoped Mikey Quinlivan, Paudi Feehan, Evan Comerford and Shane O’Connell will all return to the senior football squad before the Kildare game coming towards the end of the league.

However Tipperary will be operating without many of their big names against Armagh this afternoon due to injury.

The sides meet in Round 4 in Division 2 of the National Football League – with Tipp making the long trip up North.

Tipp coach Shane Stapleton says Armagh have some very good players on their side…

Throw in this afternoon is at 2pm