Tipp footballers travel to Kildare in National League

Tipp will be hoping to be one step closer to consolidating their position in Division 2 of the National Football League this evening.

Kildare are their opponents this afternoon – and they’ll provide tough opposition for the Premier in Newbridge.

Tipp manager Liam Kearns says having been close to promotion to Division 1 last year, they want to stay in the Division this year.

He has praised his players for their work-rate so far this year – having been injury depleted throughout the entire campaign.

Throw in this afternoon in Newbridge is at 2:30, and we’ll have live updates of the game here on Tipp FM in association with Topline Cleary’s Hardware, Carrick On Suir