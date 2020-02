Despite scoring 21 points on Saturday evening, Tipperary senior footballers suffered a one point defeat to Cork.

The defeat means the Premier County are in sixth position in the league with three points.

Manager David Power says it’s important now that his side consolidates their position in Division 3.

He said that overall there are things to work on, but the referee was hard on them. He added that it’s time to move on now and get ready for the Longford game.

