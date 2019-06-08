Tipp footballers have talent to progress further

How Tipperary bounce back from their surprise defeat to Limerick in the Munster Championship will show what they’re made of.

That’s the view of County Football Board Chairman Barry O’Brien as the team prepare for their qualifier clash with Down tomorrow.

It’s a must win game for the Premier if they’re to progress further in the All Ireland campaign.

Barry O’Brien says Tipp have the talent to get to the next phase.

Throw-in is at 2 o’clock in Newry’s Páirc Esler tomorrow afternoon. We’ll have regular live updates here on Tipp FM