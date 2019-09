Tipperary will welcome the return of Orla O’Dwyer for tomorrows All Ireland Intermediate Ladies Football final.

The dual star missed out on the semi-final due to a clash with the All Ireland camogie semi-final game against Kilkenny.

Tipperary’s Aisling McCarthy says having the Boherlahan player available for tomorrow is a huge boost.

The game throws in at 1.45 tomorrow afternoon – Tipp FM’s live coverage is in association with O’Sullivan’s Pharmacy, Main Street, Fethard.