Tipp footballers prepare for Mayo show down

Tipp senior football captain Robbie Kiely doesn’t fear facing Mayo in Round 2 of the qualifiers this weekend.

The Westerners travel to Semple Stadium on Saturday evening for a 5pm throw in.

The last time the sides met in the 2016 All Ireland semi final, Tipp put it up to Mayo, but lost on a scoreline of 2-13 to 14 points.

Current Premier captain Robbie Kiely was black carded in the first 10 minutes of that game following a tangle with Mayo’s Diarmuid O’Connor meaning he never got the chance to test his skill against them.

Robbie says he wasn’t worried to see Mayo come out of the draw last week…