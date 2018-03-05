Tipp footballers must hold on to Div 2 place

Tipp footballers aim for this year must be to hold on to their place in division two or else push on to a place in division one.

That’s according to Barry O Brien who has seen the Tipp footballers continue to progress over the past number of years.

After drawing with Clare and beating Cork and Meath the premier currently sit in second place in division two on five points and take on Louth next weekend at home in round five of the league.





Football board chair Barry O Brien says this team are well positioned to stay in division two or push for promotion