Tipperary senior footballers make the long trip to Derry tomorrow hoping for a second win in as many weeks.

Tipp face Derry in round three of the National Football League.

Manager David Power says the schedule has been demanding on his players but the hard work in training is paying off.

Tipp FM will bring live updates of Derry and Tipperary at 1pm tomorrow, in association with John Kennedy Motors, Main Toyota dealers Clonmel.