Tipp footballers face Limerick challenge at Semple Stadium

Tipp senior footballers are hoping for smooth sailing against Limerick this evening, when the sides meet in the championship for the first time since 2014.

Limerick played in Division 4 football this year – with Tipperary getting relegated from Division 2.

That leaves Tipperary as hot favourites to progress to meet Cork in the semi final.

Captain Conor Sweeney says it’ll be a challenging game…

Throw in is at 7 o’clock, and we’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM in association with Casey Tiles and Wooden Floors, Cahir Business Park, Cahir.

Prior to that game the counties meet in the Ladies Intermediate football Championship at 5pm.

Tipp will be favourites in that game also, having come down from the senior ranks last year – while Limerick were winners of the Junior decider.

+++

Meanwhile, Tipp senior camogie players take on Water ford this evening.

The Munster senior championship semi final takes place at 7.15 in The Ragg.

And we’ll have live updates of that game here on Tipp FM.