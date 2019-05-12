Tipp footballers bow out of Munster Senior Championship

The Tipp senior footballers bowed out of the Munster senior football championship to Limerick at Semple Stadium yesterday evening.

The underdogs going into the game, Limerick got a grip on the game early on before Tipp worked their way back and went in level at 0-8 points a piece at the break.

The Shannonsiders started the second half well and hit three second half goals to run out 3-11 to 1-10 winners.

Limerick will now take on Cork in the Munster semi final while Tipp will head to the first round of qualifiers.

Tipp senior football coach Shane Stapleton told Tipp FM Sport after the game that it was a disappointing overall performance.