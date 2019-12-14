Tipp football star Kennedy delighted with nomination

There was a full house for the annual Canon Hayes Sports Awards in Ballykisteen Hotel last night.

The achievements of the Tipperary U20 and senior hurlers as well as the Tipp Ladies footballers were honoured while St Michael’s Football Club collected the county award for their achievements.

Clonmel native Seamus O’Doherty picked up the overall volunteer in sport award while former Munster and Ireland rugby star John ‘The Bull’ Hayes collected the Mick Doyle sporting memory award.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport on the night Tipp Ladies football star Anna Rose Kennedy said she was delighted to be nominated