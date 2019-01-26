Tipp football facing “difficult” league season

Tipp footballers goals haven’t changed for the league this year, as they hope to consolidate their position in Division 2.

However, this year the division will be much more difficult than last years – with Donegal and Kildare having been relegated from Division 1 last year.

The Premier will open their campaign with an away game to Meath tomorrow afternoon.

Tipp manager Liam Kearns says it’s a more difficult prospect this year facing into the League…

Throw in in Navan, on Sunday is at 2pm, and there’ll be full live coverage of the game here on Tipp FM in association with Casey’s Tiles and Wooden Floors, Cahir Business Park, Cahir.