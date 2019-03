Tipp footballers are facing into a relegation showdown with Clare next weekend.

Following their loss to Kildare yesterday, the Premier have entered in to a must win scenario against the Banner next week.

The Lilywhites were the stronger side throughout yesterday’s match, despite Tipp’s late flurry of scores the match finished 1-11 to 2-07

Speaking to TippFM sport after the match, Premier manager Liam Kearns, felt their luck was against them.