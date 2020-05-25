Tipp FM All-Star Hurling Team of the past 30 years – Week 4

Listen back to Jamie O’Flaherty, Ronan Quirke, JJ Kennedy and Stephen Gleeson for week four of the Tipp FM All Star Hurling team of the past 30 years.

Each week our panel of Ronan , JJ and Stephen nominate a player for every position in the team. This week we’ll hear who each of our panel put forward for the number 4 jersey, but before we do, the public have decided that Paul Curran should join Cathal Barrett and Brendan Cummins in the Tipp FM All-Star Hurling team.

Paul was nominated for the position by JJ Kennedy and JJ thought the public made the correct decision.

