Tipp fired up for Sunday

Tipp manager Liam Sheedy says he will have no problem getting his team fired up for tomorrows Munster Senior Hurling Final.

They go up against All Ireland and League champions Limerick in the Gaelic Grounds.

Sheedy says the Munster Final is a game every player wants to give his best in.

Throw-in is at 2 o’clock in the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday.

