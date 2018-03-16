Tipp facing formidable Down side this weekend

Down are far more formidable opposition for Tipp’s senior footballers that Louth were, according to the Premier’s Under 20s manager.

David Power says that a run of unlucky misses have held down back from victories – and that Tipp need to be careful.

Tipp travel to Newry on Sunday, however, Power says having consolodated their position in the division – the pressure is off…

