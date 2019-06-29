Tipp face Waterford in refixed camogie fixture

Tipperary camogie play their refixed game against Waterford in the Senior Championship this afternoon.

It’s in a neutral venue this time – at Nowlan Park, Kilkenny at 3pm.

The game had to be abandoned just minutes from full time two weeks ago following a serious injury to Tipperary player Nicole Walsh.

The Premier have also lost their manager Bill Mullaney this week – as he stepped down from the post.

Tipp will be hoping to record their first win in the competition, having lost out to Cork last weekend.

We’ll have live updates of the game across the afternoon here on Tipp FM.