Tipp face top of table Donegal in National Football League

The Premier’s footballers are hoping to pick up a crucial two points in Division 2 of the National Football League this afternoon.

Tipperary played Fermanagh last week and face favourites for promotion Donegal this afternoon, before meeting Armagh on the 24th.

That’s 3 Ulster teams in a row – many pundits have criticised northern teams in the past for playing defensive football.

Fermanagh showed that last weekend, however, Tipp’s Brian Fox says both today’s game and the game against Armagh should be more free-flowing…

Throw in this afternoon at Semple Stadium, is at 2pm.

TippFMs live coverage of the game comes in association with Kevin O’Leary Opel Clonmel.