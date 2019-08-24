Tipp expecting challenge from Cork in U20 final



Tipperary are expecting a tough challenge against Cork in the All Ireland U20 final this evening.

The sides meet for the second time this year – the Premier beat the rebels by a single point in this years Munster final, thanks to a last gasp goal by Jake Morris.

They also met in last years U21 decider where Tipp also emerged victorious.

Tipp midfielder Jerome Cahill says Cork will be gunning for the Premier this evening…

Throw-in is at 6 o’clock this evening in the LIT Gaelic Grounds, Limerick

The game will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Feile 2019 at Semple Stadium.