Tipp exit U20’s Championship after defeat to Cork

Tipperary exited the Munster Under 20 Football championship at the first hurdle last evening with a comprehensive 1-20 to 0-08 defeat to Cork in Parc Ui Rinn.

Tipp trailed 0-11 points to 0-03 at half time and struggled to close the gap in the second half despite notable contributions from second half substitutions Jack Delahunty (Newport) and Brian Fitzpatrick (Cashel KC).

A black card for Tipp’s John Lyons after Tipp had used all six substitutes resulted in David Power’s side playing out the final ten minutes with 14 men and Cork made hay during that period scoring a goal and four points to add a flattering if not entirely unrepresentative element to the final score line of Cork 1-20 Tipperary 0-08.

Tipperary manager David Power spoke after the game and pointed to the late Cork surge at the end of the first half as pivotal in the game’s development.