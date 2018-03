The Central Competitions Control Committee of the G-A-A is due to meet today to sort out the weekend’s weather hit schedule.

The Hurling League final could be pushed back a further week, following the postponement of the Tipp Dublin game, as well as the Wexford and Galway clash.

Tipp footballers league clash away to Down will also be re-fixed.

A replay date is also be needed for the All Ireland Club Hurling final after Na Piarsaigh and Cuala played out a draw at Croke Park on St Patrick’s Day.