Tipp dual clubs to battle it out this Saturday

This weekend sees two Mid Tipp dual clubs battle it out for some football silverware before the curtain comes down on 2019.

County football finalists and O’Riain Cup winners in hurling JK Brackens take on reigning champions Loughmore Castleiney in the Mid Senior Football final on Saturday.

Loughmore will look to their county senior players such as John Meagher while Brackens will be backboned by All Ireland U20 and senior hurling winner Paddy Cadell.

The divisional championship medals are still sought after honours in the division according to Mid board chair Jonathan Cullen who says there’s a great final in prospect on Saturday.



Throw-in is at 3 o’clock on Saturday afternoon in Templetuohy.