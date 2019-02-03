Tipp draw with Fermanagh at Semple Stadium

Tipperary have drawn with Fermanagh in the second round of the National Football league at Semple Stadium.

The Premier players were seeking redemption from last week’s loss at the hands of Meath.

Tipp went in to the break leading the Lake County by 1-01 to 0-02.

The second half saw Fermanagh stage a spirited comeback, taking a single point lead coming in to the closing stages of the match, 1-05 to 1-04.

A late Brian Fox goal seemed to have stolen the match from their northern rivals until Fermanagh scored from the penalty spot a few moments later.

Leading by a point, Fermanagh conceded a free-in in the dying moments. In what was the last kick of the game, Liam McGrath knocked it over the bar to bring Tipp level, the match finishing 2-05 a piece.

After the game Liam Kearns told Tipp FM Sport his side didn’t convert enough of their chances.

