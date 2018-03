Tipperary fought back from 8 points down early on to cruise past Dublin in the last Allianz Hurling League quarter-final.

That’s despite being reduced to 14 men when Ronan Maher sent off for a second yellow card just before the break.

Goals from John McGrath and Michael Breen helped the Premier County to a 2-25 to 20 points win.

They’ll face Limerick in the semi-finals next week.

Tipperary manager Michael Ryan admits it was a nervy start but was delighted with the reaction from his players