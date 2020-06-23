Tipp County Board hosting Covid-19 webinar ahead of return to play

Club officials, management and members are being invited to take part in an online webinar about Covid-19 tonight being held by Tipperary County Board.
The event called ‘Covid – Practical Steps for Tipperary Club GAA Officers’ is scheduled to take place at 8 o clock tonight and anybody can register to join the webinar via the Tipperary GAA website.
The items to be covered include:
– Return to play protocols
– The work of Covid-19 supervisors
– The e-learning programme to be completed by players
– Return to play timelines
– Health questionnaires
– Infection control measures in facilities
– And facility management plans.
This will be followed by a question and answer session.
Meanwhile, it’s expected that details on the format of the Tipperary club championships will be released following a meeting tomorrow night.