Tipp County Board hosting Covid-19 webinar ahead of return to play

Club officials, management and members are being invited to take part in an online webinar about Covid-19 tonight being held by Tipperary County Board.

The event called ‘Covid – Practical Steps for Tipperary Club GAA Officers’ is scheduled to take place at 8 o clock tonight and anybody can register to join the webinar via the Tipperary GAA website.

The items to be covered include:

– Return to play protocols

– The work of Covid-19 supervisors

– The e-learning programme to be completed by players

– Return to play timelines

– Health questionnaires

– Infection control measures in facilities

– And facility management plans.

This will be followed by a question and answer session.

Meanwhile, it’s expected that details on the format of the Tipperary club championships will be released following a meeting tomorrow night.