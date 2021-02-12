Tipp County Board Chair ‘baffled’ at loss of ‘Elite’ inter-county GAA status

County board chairman Joe Kennedy says he’s ‘baffled’ that inter-county games have lost their ‘Elite’ status.

It was announced this week that inter-county activity will not resume until Easter weekend at the earliest.

In 2020, during level 5 restrictions, inter-county games could go ahead, but that is no longer the case.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Joe Kennedy believes inter-county games can go ahead safely once numbers go down further:

“From what I can gather, I don’t think there was any Covid-19 cases that came out of the inter-county activity so it’s probably a bit baffling really to be honest with you.

“It all depends on the numbers that have the virus in the community, it depends on the rollout of the vaccine. If the numbers came down and the rollout of the vaccine was successful, I would think the inter-county game could be run in a similar fashion to last year very safely.”