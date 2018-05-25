Tipp count down to Semple meeting with Cork

Cork arrive in Thurles on the double this weekend with Tipp taking on the rebels in the Munster senior football semi final on Saturday evening with the minor and senior hurlers playing in the hurling championship on Sunday afternoon.

The Cork senior hurlers overcame Tipp last year in the championship while the Premier defeated Cork in 2016 in Michael Ryan’s first year in charge.

Looking ahead to Sundays encounter Cork hurler Darragh Fitzgibbon told Tipp FM Sport playing in Semple Stadium is an amazing experience

