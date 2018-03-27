Tipp club fixtures thrown in to disarray

The month of April was originally reserved for the club championships but we will now see Tipperary take on Limerick in the National Hurling League next Saturday evening in Thurles and this will have a knock on effect on the club championships

Should Limerick beat Tipp this weekend Round 1 of the county senior, Intermediate and Seamus O Riain hurling championships will go ahead as per the original fixture programme for the weekend of the 8th of April. Round 1 of the football championships will go ahead seven days later.

However if Tipperary beat Limerick in the big game on Saturday evening the opening club hurling championship weekend will go ahead instead on the weekend of 15th of April.

This means that the opening round of the football championship will also be pushed back a week to the 22nd.

Fixtures were also made for the Mid Tipperary Senior hurling championship quarter finals, the dates of which are also dependent on the outcome of the Tipp and Limerick game.

There will be two double headers in the Mid, the first on either the 21st or 28th of April

In Templetuohy will see the Upperchurch take on champions Sarsfields at 2pm with Drom up against Loughmore at 3.30pm.

Then on Sunday April 22nd or April 29th at The Ragg neighbours JK Brackens and Clonakenny will clash at 1.30pm with Holycross playing Moycarkey at 3pm.