Both Tipp Camogie teams through to semi final stages

The Tipperary Senior camogie team are through to the All -Ireland semi- finals.

They defeated a strong Limerick side 1-10 to 1-05.

Over 2,000 people were in attendance for the televised game in Semple stadium last night.

There were three changes to the Tipp side ahead of the opening whistle. Karen Blair came in for Gemma Grace, Grace O’Toole replaced number 13 Grace O’Brien and Orla O’Dwyer came on for Miriam Campion.

Limerick made two changes to their team with Derbhla Egan on for Lisa Leonard and Laura Stack replacing Caoimhe Lyons.

Limerick led initially in a tough first half. Even with a five point margin and down a player Tipperary never let them get too far ahead with scores from Orla O’Dwyer, Miriam Campion, Ereena Fryday and a goal from Niamh Treacy. Top scorer Cáit Devane had a final tally of 7 points, all from frees.

Manager Niamh Lillis says the team stepped up to the mark.

They now face Galway in the semi final stage of the championship.

Meanwhile, Tipp’s Intermediate side are through to the semi-finals even though they lost to Derry by 1 point.

Derry needed 9 points to eject Tipp from the championship but failed to do so.

At the final whistle is was Derry 3-5 Tipperary 1-10