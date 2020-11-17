Tipp camogie side cementing place as top-four team in the country

The Tipperary side which beat Waterford over the weekend has cemented its position as one of the best teams in the country.

That’s the view of Drom-Inch’s Geraldine Kinane as the Tipp ladies prepare for an All Ireland semi final meeting with Galway on November 28th.

They beat Waterford in the quarter-final last weekend on a final scoreline of 1-12 to 10 points.

Speaking on Tipp FM‘s Extra Time, Geraldine Kinane says that given its the third year in a row the side have reached the All Ireland final, Tipperary can be confident of their strength:

“I think we finally cemented our place as a top-four team. In 2018, we got to an All-Ireland semi final for the first time in 10 years and the key was to get back to a semi final again.

“At this stage now, it’s our third year in a row getting to an All-Ireland semi final. We can say we’re better than the Waterfords, the Dublins, the Limericks, the Clares, and going forward now it’s time to break into the top three. So, bring on Galway.”