Tipp Camogie have beaten Cork at the Ragg in the Minor A Championship.

The Premier County were in the driving seat throughout the match, leading the rebels by 7 points to nothing at half time.

Tipp conceded points in the second half but maintained their grip on the game, the match finishing 0-13 to 1-07.

Bridget Bourke has this full time report for Tipp FM sport.