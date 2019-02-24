Tipp Camogie notch up another win on the road

Tipp Camogie have beaten Waterford at De la Salle in the National Camogie League.

Throw in was delayed by about 20 minutes due to the Tipperary team bus losing its way en route to the Deise.

Once underway, the sides traded blows throughout the first half, they were all tied at the break on six points a piece.

Tipp managed to find their way in the second half, and put daylight between the two sides, turning out eventual winners on a scoreline of 1-11 to 0-10.

Meanwhile, the Intermediate Camogie team lost away to Meath in their division 2 clash.

The premier led Meath at the break by a single point, 1-03 to 1-02.

The Tipperary team was unable to maintain their lead and succumbed to the Meath attack.

The match ending 4-09 to 3-05 in Meath.