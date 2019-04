Tipp Camogie Manager Bill Mullaney has praised his side’s captain following their league final win.

Sabrina Larkin led the Premier to a commanding Division 2 League final victory over Kilkenny in Offaly yesterday, with a 0-14 to 0-8 win over the Cats.

The Shannon Rovers full back made her Senior debut against the same opposition in 2005.

Manager Bill Mullaney says she’s an inspiration for the whole team: