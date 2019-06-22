Tipp Camogie in action today

Tipperary continue on their quest in the All Ireland Camogie Championship this evening.

They take on a fancied Cork side in Group 2 of the Championship.

It’s Tipp’s second game – however, they will have to play the refixed game against Waterford later in the summer.

That game was abandoned just minutes from full time due to an injury to Nicole Walsh.

Today’s game against Cork takes place in CIT in Cork, with throw in at 5pm.

Meanwhile, in the Intermediate Championship, Tipperary take on Wexford in Bellefield-Enniscorthy, at 3pm.