Tipp bow out of National Hurling League

Tipperary bowed out of the national hurling league after a single point defeat to Dublin on a 1-21 to 0-23 scoreline in Thurles yesterday.

The Dubs started brightly and led all the way going in 1-10 to 0-9 up at the break before a Tipp revival at the start of the second half drew the sides level.

The biggest cheer of the day was reserved for Borrisoleigh native Brendan Maher in the second half as he returned to Semple Stadium after a knee injury picked up last summer against Clare.

Under 21 All Ireland winner last year Mark Kehoe added some zest to the Tipp attack with two quick point on his introduction but late Dublin scores from Seam Moran, Eamon Dillon and Paul Ryan ensured the Dubs progress to play Limerick in the semi final.

After the game Tipp manager Liam Sheedy told Tipp FM Sport he was disappointed but it was a worthwhile league overall.

