It’ll be a massive challenge to overcome Limerick this weekend, according to a Tipp selector.

Limerick manager John Kiely has been building a strong panel over a number of years – many having won All Ireland medals at under 21 level.

The Premier travel to the Gaelic Grounds to face the Treaty side in their opening game of the Munster championship on Sunday.

Tipp selector Declan Fanning says it’s all about the first result…