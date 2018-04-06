Tipp boss wants Championship like performance in League final

Tipp manager Michael Ryan is looking for a championship-like performance from his side in this weekend’s League Final.

The Premier are hoping to win the title for the first time in ten years – and are aiming to make up for the massive defeat at the hands of Galway last year.

The Premier travel to Nowlan Park to take on the Cats – the 11th time the sides meet at this stage of the competition.

Manager Michael Ryan says focusing on the performance of the team, and not the victory, is the key…

