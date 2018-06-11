Tipp boss says he will consider his position following Clare loss

Tipperary Senior Hurling manager Michael Ryan says he will take time to consider his position following the Premier County’s early Championship exit.

He also says they need to examine how they approach the League and club championship next year.

It follows the Premier’s exit from the Munster and All Ireland Championship yesterday after their 2 point loss to Clare.

Tipp came out of the round-robin series with just 2 points with two defeats and two draws.

Speaking after the game in Semple Stadium Michael Ryan said he had no problems with the new structure despite Tipp having to play on four consecutive weekends.