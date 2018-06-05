Tipp boss says Waterford draw proves they never give in



Tipperary Senior Hurling Manager Michael Ryan says his side just doesn’t give in after they managed to pull off a late draw against Waterford on Sunday

At one point the Premier trailed by 11 points but managed to claw it back in controversial circumstances with a dramatic late goal and it ended 2 -22 a piece.

It leaves Tipp with 2 points after 3 games and now face a must win tie against Clare at Semple Stadium next weekend.

Manager Michael Ryan said it was either fold the tents on Sunday and get nothing or fight it out which they did