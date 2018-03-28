Tipp boss happy with campaign despite missed promotion

Tipp manager Liam Kearns says he’s happy with their League campaign, despite missing out on promotion to Division 1 by a single point.

The Premier are still penciled in to play Down on Saturday at 3pm in Pairc Esler, Newry.

The game means nothing to Tipperary, who now cannot gain promotion – however, Kearns remains upbeat about his sides performances throughout the league.

He says Division 1 is only for teams who are good enough to get the results…

