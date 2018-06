Tipperary is one of 16 counties who will discover who they’ll face in the second round of the All-Ireland Football qualifiers this morning.

Armagh, Cavan, Kildare, Mayo, Tyrone, Offaly, Waterford and Louth will be drawn from Pot One after they secured wins in the opening round of qualifiers over the weekend.

Pot Two contains beaten provincial semi finalists Carlow, Clare, Down, Longford, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo and Tipperary.

This mornings draw gets underway at 8:30am.