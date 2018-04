Tipp are aiming for silverware when they come up against Kilkenny next weekend.

When the sides met last year a rip-roaring contest ended with Kilkenny edging victory by a point in Nowlan Park.

The Premier are looking take their title haul in the National Hurling League to twenty, while if Kilkenny emerge the victors, they’ll take the crown for the 18th time.

Kiladangan’s Alan Flynn says Tipp are hoping to get back to winning ways in the Cats’ back yard…